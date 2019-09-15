Dean Wilken Rose
Dean Wilken Rose, age 81, beloved husband, father, grandfather, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born in Greenfield, OH and was a resident of Rio Rancho, NM. Dean was the owner and operator of Rosedale Enterprises in Albuquerque, NM.
Dean is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Ann Rose; five children; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one son-in-law; three daughters-in-law.
A Celebration of Dean's Life will be conducted, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. At Rosedale and Albuquerque Power, 8996 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114.
Those who wish to express their condolences, please visit our website.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019