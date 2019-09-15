Dean Wilken Rose

Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Rosedale and Albuquerque Power
8996 4th St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
Dean Wilken Rose



Dean Wilken Rose, age 81, beloved husband, father, grandfather, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born in Greenfield, OH and was a resident of Rio Rancho, NM. Dean was the owner and operator of Rosedale Enterprises in Albuquerque, NM.

Dean is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Ann Rose; five children; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one son-in-law; three daughters-in-law.

A Celebration of Dean's Life will be conducted, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. At Rosedale and Albuquerque Power, 8996 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
