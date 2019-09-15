DeAnja "Dee" McLain
DeAnja "Dee" McLain, 77, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward McLain. She is survived by her sister Phyllis and husband Tony Jaramillo, brother Herman Green and wife Fay; son, Eddie McLain and wife Jan; and granddaughter DeAnja McLain. Dee loved her Lord and her church, Gethsemane Chapel, where she was a charter member and an active member for 50 years. She loved reading, dancing and animals. A "Celebration of Life" service will be at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations may be given in DeAnja's honor to Gethsemane Chapel. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019