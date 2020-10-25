1/1
Deanna Cerney
1941 - 2020
Deanna F. (Denman) Cerney



Deanna F. Cerney was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 4, 1941. She passed away October 22, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Cerney; her parents Joseph and Virginia Denman, and her nephew Paul. She leaves behind three brothers and their spouses Fredric / Bertha (Bertie); James/Darlene, and John/Sue. Other survivors include her aunt Judy Lannon, and nephews and nieces Michael, Regina, Lori, Holly, Scott, Rick and David, and many others.

Our family would like to thank Andrea Denson and her staff at The Watermark at Cherry Hills for the loving care they gave Deanna during the last four months of her life. The move from a previous senior care facililty in June turned out to be the biggest blessing of her life.

Special thanks go out to Andrew Sedillo, Memory Care Director, and nurse Natalie Sealle who were at Deanna's bedside when she passed. Thanks to the Ambercare staff for the Hospice care and the Alzheimer's Association of NM. Thank you Mary Ann Green, Mary Galvez, Laurie Heinrich and Phyllis Gilmore for your legal support and friendships. Thank you James Chambers and Ryan Sanders at French Mortuary for your service. Deanna, who had dementia, was brought to Albuquerque from Florida on April 2017 by her brother Fred and sister-in-law Bertha who were her judicial appointed Co-Guardians and Co-Conservators. Deanna will be cremated and her ashes will be buried alongside her parents in Miamisburg, Ohio.

No services will be held in Albuquerque due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Deanna was truly and angel on earth and was a gentle soul who spoke softly and was kind to everyone she met. Rest in Peace Sweet Angel in the Arms for Jesus! You are with your loved ones again!


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
