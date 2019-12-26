|
|
DeAnna Jane Strosnider
DeAnna Jane Strosnider, "Tootsie," devoted wife and mother, was born on November 16, 1938, in Great Falls, MT. She passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, in her Albuquerque home with her family by her side.
DeAnna loved her eleven children and their spouses; Susan, Timothy, Patrick, Katie, Kathleen, Lori, Mikell Mary, Sherry, Shelly, Molly, Beth and dozens more who called her "Mom."
She cherished her precious garden of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a champion for all children, especially the UNBORN.
Mom imparted a fierce love of our Catholic faith, to which we are eternally grateful. She taught us the importance of praying our Rosary every day.
Mom, we cherish the words you left us, "Keep a light on and hope in your heart."
Thank you, Mom, for your example of heroic virtue.
A Rosary and Service will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019, Feast of the Holy Innocents, beginning at 9:00 a.m., FRENCH â€" Westside, 9300 Golf Course Rd. NW. Friends may visit beginning at 8:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Mass requests for DeAnna may be deposited in the box outside the Chapel. Please visit our online guestbook for DeAnna at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 26, 2019