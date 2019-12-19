Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie A. Padilla. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Debbie A. Padilla







Debbie A. Padilla, age 66, passed away on December 13th, 2019 at The Rio at Las Estancias.



Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on the 8th of October, 1953, to Jose Eugenio (Gene) and Betty Padilla, Debbie was a proud resident of the Los Padillas Community. She was married to Michael Silva for approximately 10 years. She is survived by son John Silva and wife Crystal, and son Phillip Silva and significant other Theresa. Debbie was partnered with Adilio Regalado for several years and they were together at the time of her peaceful passing along with her beloved Auntie Theresa and Sister Bonnie.



She is also survived by her father, two siblings: Bonnie Padilla and Gino Padilla, and four grandchildren: Nyssa, Gianna, Angelie, and Julian.



She was preceded in death by her revered mother, Betty McNeill, as well as various other loved ones.



Debbie was a practicing Catholic. She held many positions throughout life, including a dental assistant and a proud employee of the Albuquerque Public School system for almost 30 years.



Debbie will be remembered for her beautiful smile, contagious personality, and the lasting impact she had on whomever she encountered. We will miss her many talents in the kitchen, particularly her signature tamales and red chile, which were always on pre-order. Debbie lived her life providing everything she had for her two boys, and her legacy will forever live on through them and their children.



Debbie's Life Celebration will be held Saturday, December 21st 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 71 Tribal Rd 35, Isleta Village Proper, New Mexico 87022. The Rosary will be recited at 10:00am. Mass will begin at 10:30am with Father George Pavamkott officiating. The family looks forward to visiting with all the guests afterwards at the Parish hall. A private burial for Debbie will be held by the family at Los Padillas Cemetery.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close