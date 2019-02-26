Debbie Jean Silva
Debbie Jean Silva, 56 passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Silva. Debbie is survived by her two sons Victor Silva and his wife Jordan, Jonathon Silva, two sisters Lillian Marquez and husband Javier, Laura Silva and husband Nick and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Thursday 2/28/19 @ 10 a.m. at Legacy East Church 4701 Wyoming, NE, Albuquerque NM.
