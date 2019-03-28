Debbie Martinez

Debbie Martinez, Age 60, passed

away Friday,

March 22, 2019

surrounded by

her children,

family, and

friends. She was born in Santa Fe, NM on January

3rd, 1959, to Arcy Martinez and

Josie Vigil.

Debbie was a

resident of Peralta, NM

where she lived with best friend and loving partner Cipriano Villezcas.

She was proceeded in death by her son Daniel, mother Josie, brother

Erwin and father in-law

Ramon. Debbie is survived by her daughter Veronika and son Patrick; Arcy, father;

Marcela, sister;

Angelica (David), sister; Luis

and Lawrence,

brothers; Lupe,

sister; and grand-

children Robert, Stephen, Joshua

and Isaiah; as

well as many

loving and caring nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and relatives.

Services will be held

Wednesday, March 29th at Santuario De San Martin with viewing at 10:00 AM; Rosary 10:30 AM; 11:00 AM Mass with Burial to follow at San Jose De Armijo

Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
