Debbie Martinez
|
Debbie Martinez, Age 60, passed
away Friday,
March 22, 2019
surrounded by
her children,
family, and
friends. She was born in Santa Fe, NM on January
3rd, 1959, to Arcy Martinez and
Josie Vigil.
Debbie was a
resident of Peralta, NM
where she lived with best friend and loving partner Cipriano Villezcas.
She was proceeded in death by her son Daniel, mother Josie, brother
Erwin and father in-law
Ramon. Debbie is survived by her daughter Veronika and son Patrick; Arcy, father;
Marcela, sister;
Angelica (David), sister; Luis
and Lawrence,
brothers; Lupe,
sister; and grand-
children Robert, Stephen, Joshua
and Isaiah; as
well as many
loving and caring nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and relatives.
Services will be held
Wednesday, March 29th at Santuario De San Martin with viewing at 10:00 AM; Rosary 10:30 AM; 11:00 AM Mass with Burial to follow at San Jose De Armijo
Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 28, 2019