Debbie Radcliffe







Debbie Elaine Radcliffe, 70, a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, went home to the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020.



Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Pablo and Lucina (Aragon) GarcÃ­a. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Tom; her children, TomÃ¡s Radcliffe (Erin), Elena Ruiz (Carlos), and Elisa Radcliffe (Angelina); four grandchildren: Adya and Maeve Radcliffe, Diego and Marisa Ruiz; her brother, Paul GarcÃ­a (Bridget); and goddaughters, Kara Garcia and Ravae Tenorio.



Debbie graduated from Valley High School and attended New Mexico Highlands, where she met Tom. After marrying, they lived briefly in Montezuma Canyon, near Las Vegas, New Mexico, in an adobe house near an ice pond, a time in her life that she remembered fondly. After returning to Albuquerque, Debbie worked for many years at Albuquerque National Bank before working for PNM, where she was honored upon retirement for 30 years of dedicated service.



Many will recall Debbie for her distinctive laugh, her warm and optimistic demeanor, her strength in overcoming adversity, and her pineapple upside-down cakes, one of which sold for $100 at a church auction. However, she will be remembered most for her fierce love and generosity to her family, as well as for her service to her church, El Buen Samaritano United Methodist, where she was baptized 70 years ago and attended regularly ever since. Above all, Debbie loved being close to her family and going to Dukes and Isotopes games. Her favorite traditions were taking her grandchildren to the State Fair and Nutcracker Ballet each year. Debbie was a selfless mother who never missed her children's games or performances. Debbie loved and cared for many dogs through the years (she was especially fond of terriers) and said she believed when she passed they would be there to welcome her.



The immediate family will hold a private service. A celebration of Debbie's life will be organized when friends and extended family can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to El Buen Samaritano UMC, Animal Humane New Mexico, or the Democratic Party of New Mexico.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store