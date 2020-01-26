|
|
Deborah Marie Broussard
Deborah Marie
Broussard, 67,
was a kind and
gentle soul.
Known for her
generosity and
her magnetic
personality,
Deborah was a
beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away on Sunday, January 19 in Albuquerque.
Passionate about living a life of simplicity and balance, Deborah pursued interests in gardening, fitness and Ayurvedic medicine throughout her life. She had an insatiable thirst for knowledge, and she enjoyed immersing herself in philosophical literature and biographies of notable people. She loved cinema and live music, and she was a regular at Albuquerque's Guild Cinema
and Outpost Performance Space.
If a stranger was in need, Deborah never hesitated to offer a helping hand. Following her retirement from Albuquerque's Ayurvedic Institute, she worked as a volunteer birth doula for women who couldn't afford services.
Deborah loved animals, and she kept cats, birds, turtles and guinea pigs throughout much of her life. She was an avid hiker, and she enjoyed being at one with nature.
Born in New Orleans, Deborah moved to Albuquerque in the 1970s, but she never lost her Cajun roots. She was always quick with a witty southern aphorism, and she loved grits and eggs. Those who knew Deborah also likely at some point met her longtime kitty companion with the French-Cajun name,
Poupee.
A dedicated and selfless mother, Deborah took immense pride in her children. She was a regular volunteer in her children's activities as they grew up, and she served as PTA president at San Antonito Elementary in Sandia Park. One of her enduring legacies will be her love of cooking, which she passed on to all four children.
Deborah is survived by her children Robby Haley of Mandeville, La.; Caleb
Haley of San Francisco; Justin Coons of Denver; and Lauren Coons of Albuquerque. Her surviving grandchildren are Jayce Haley, Kailynn Haley, Maleah Haley of Mandeville, La.; and Oliver Coons of Denver. She is
also survived by brother Leon Broussard and sisters Irene Kirk, Joy Neagle, Barbara Broussard,
Marilyn Broussard, Mary Broussard, and Sharon Broussard.
Memorial services are planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 at French Funerals & Cremations at 10500 Lomas Blvd. NE in Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Every Mother Counts at everymothercounts.org.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2020