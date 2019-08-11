Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Walters. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Walters







Debbie Walters,



68, joined her



late husband,



Richard Arm-



strong, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, after a long, brave battle with multiple cancers. Debbie



was born in Bay Shore, NY, graduated from Kent State, and earned an MBA. After starting in banking, Debbie ran her own consulting business for many years. In 2001, she moved to Albuquerque and joined Richard, the love of her life. After her move, Debbie became very involved in non-profits, including the YWCA, First Nations, the Domestic Violence Resource Center, the Albuquerque Community Foundation's Social Giving Club, as well as the creation of a transitional home for Veteran women. Debbie was a basset hound lover, having Doodles, Rufus, Cookie, Sasha, and dear Munchkin. Debbie is sur-



vived by her two sisters, Maddy



Lee of West Palm Beach, FL, and



Ronnie Abrams



of Paradise



Valley, AZ; and



Richard's family; along with treasured nieces and nephews, and



their children.



She will be especially missed by Michael



Deutsch and her dear



friends and neighbors,



Marykay Chapman, and Carol and Tom Maddux. For details of the Memorial Service, please visit our online guestbook for Debbie at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



