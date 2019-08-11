Deborah Walters
Debbie Walters,
68, joined her
late husband,
Richard Arm-
strong, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, after a long, brave battle with multiple cancers. Debbie
was born in Bay Shore, NY, graduated from Kent State, and earned an MBA. After starting in banking, Debbie ran her own consulting business for many years. In 2001, she moved to Albuquerque and joined Richard, the love of her life. After her move, Debbie became very involved in non-profits, including the YWCA, First Nations, the Domestic Violence Resource Center, the Albuquerque Community Foundation's Social Giving Club, as well as the creation of a transitional home for Veteran women. Debbie was a basset hound lover, having Doodles, Rufus, Cookie, Sasha, and dear Munchkin. Debbie is sur-
vived by her two sisters, Maddy
Lee of West Palm Beach, FL, and
Ronnie Abrams
of Paradise
Valley, AZ; and
Richard's family; along with treasured nieces and nephews, and
their children.
She will be especially missed by Michael
Deutsch and her dear
friends and neighbors,
Marykay Chapman, and Carol and Tom Maddux. For details of the Memorial Service, please visit our online guestbook for Debbie at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019