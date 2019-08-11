Deborah Walters

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Walters.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Deborah Walters



Debbie Walters,

68, joined her

late husband,

Richard Arm-

strong, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, after a long, brave battle with multiple cancers. Debbie

was born in Bay Shore, NY, graduated from Kent State, and earned an MBA. After starting in banking, Debbie ran her own consulting business for many years. In 2001, she moved to Albuquerque and joined Richard, the love of her life. After her move, Debbie became very involved in non-profits, including the YWCA, First Nations, the Domestic Violence Resource Center, the Albuquerque Community Foundation's Social Giving Club, as well as the creation of a transitional home for Veteran women. Debbie was a basset hound lover, having Doodles, Rufus, Cookie, Sasha, and dear Munchkin. Debbie is sur-

vived by her two sisters, Maddy

Lee of West Palm Beach, FL, and

Ronnie Abrams

of Paradise

Valley, AZ; and

Richard's family; along with treasured nieces and nephews, and

their children.

She will be especially missed by Michael

Deutsch and her dear

friends and neighbors,

Marykay Chapman, and Carol and Tom Maddux. For details of the Memorial Service, please visit our online guestbook for Debbie at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.