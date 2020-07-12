1/1
Debra Almaraz
Debra Rosemary Almaraz

1960-2020





Debra Rosemary Almaraz, age 59, a resident of Albuquerque, NM, our beloved wife and mommy, entered into eternal life on the Feast Day of St. Maria Goretti, July 6, 2020. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Rio Rancho, NM. Debra is preceded in death by her parents, Fernando and Petrita Tafoya. She is survived by her loving husband, Eric Almaraz; children, Trishae and Mark Furmanek and Denae Almaraz; brothers and sisters, Joe and Adolf Tafoya, Violet Humphrey, Veronica Kissane and Ida Muldrow. Services will take place on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel beginning with a Viewing at 4:00 PM and a Rosary to be recited at 5:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Rio Rancho, with Interment following at 12:00 PM at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens. Please sign Debra's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Romero Funeral Home
609 N Main St
Belen, NM 87002
(505) 864-8501
