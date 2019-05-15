Debra Edmondson Fenwick
Debra Janice Edmondson Fenwick, 66, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away at her hone on Saturday, March 2, 2019. A graveside service is planned May 17, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd., Albuquerque NM at 11:00 AM.
Debra was born in Albuquerque July 6, 1952 to Barbara and L.J. Edmondson. She was married to her best friend Harry Fenwick on May 17, 1992. She belonged Arabian Horse Association and she attended Journey Church International.
Debra is survived by her husband of 27 years Harry Fenwick, her daughter Alana Lundy brother Jack Edmondson and wife Becky, and sister Joann Beauchamp.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 15, 2019