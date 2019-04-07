Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Jane Gauna. View Sign

Debra Jane Gauna, passed away on February 6, 2019 in her home in the company of her family and loved ones after a long battle with cancer. She was the owner of J&D Foods, which was founded by her parents. She was beloved by her customers and community. She was a dedicated mother, devoted daughter, and the best grandma. She had countless friends. Her laughter was contagious, her love ubiquitous and her impact everlasting. She will be missed. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Menaul High School, 301



Menaul Blvd. NE at 2:00 pm. All family and friends are



welcomed to come and share and celebrate in her honor. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



717 Stover Ave Sw

Albuquerque , NM 87102

(505) 243-5222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019

