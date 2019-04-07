Debra Jane Gauna
|
Debra Jane Gauna, passed away on February 6, 2019 in her home in the company of her family and loved ones after a long battle with cancer. She was the owner of J&D Foods, which was founded by her parents. She was beloved by her customers and community. She was a dedicated mother, devoted daughter, and the best grandma. She had countless friends. Her laughter was contagious, her love ubiquitous and her impact everlasting. She will be missed. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Menaul High School, 301
Menaul Blvd. NE at 2:00 pm. All family and friends are
welcomed to come and share and celebrate in her honor. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
