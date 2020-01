Deciderio Richard MontoyaDeciderioRichard Montoya "MONTY" age60 from Albu-querque, NM.Born April26, 1959 andpassed away onDecember 27,2019.Monty graduated from DelNorte HighSchool in 1977and shortlyafter enlisted in theUnited States Navy. He issurvived by his fatherDeciderio "Lelo" Montoya, daughter Katrina Soto, son Deci Montoya and wifeBrittney, sister Sandra and husband Stephen, brotherThomas and wifeAnita, and sister Anitaand husband GeorgeMaldonado, two grandchildren Nivana and Atlantis, nephews; Matthew,Dominic, Thomas Jr.,nieces; Yvonne, Maria,great-niece Ava. He isproceeded in death by hismother Angela "Angie"Montoya, grandsonJoshua Isaiah Soto, anddog Sancho.He lived life on the open road riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle across the country. If you asked him "what time is it?" he would respond "Time toride"! He was a man full of life and love. He was ahandy man andcould fix any-thing. Montyloved dancing,fishing, goingto concerts, andmotorcyclerallies. He wasvery adventur-ous, he enjoyedsky diving, ridingroller coasters,and traveling theworld.Monty's Celebration ofLife will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at GloryboundMinistries, 11913 MenaulBlvd NE 87112. At 11:00a.m. we will travel toSandia Memory Gardens, 9500 San Pedro Dr NE87113 at 12:00 p.m. we will travel back to Glorybound Ministries for the reception.He was very big on giving back to his community and to veterans. In lieu of flowers the family is asking fordonations of new full-sizecomforters/blankets ormonetary donations to the Veteran's IntegrationCenters of New Mexicovisit NMVIC.ORG or call505-296-0800. VIC is anon-profit organizationthat provides free services to veteran families. To view obituary visit