Deciderio Richard Montoya
Deciderio
Richard Montoya "MONTY" age
60 from Albu-
querque, NM.
Born April
26, 1959 and
passed away on
December 27,
2019.
Monty graduated from Del
Norte High
School in 1977
and shortly
after enlisted in the
United States Navy. He is
survived by his father
Deciderio "Lelo" Montoya, daughter Katrina Soto, son Deci Montoya and wife
Brittney, sister Sandra and husband Stephen, brother
Thomas and wife
Anita, and sister Anita
and husband George
Maldonado, two grandchildren Nivana and Atlantis, nephews; Matthew,
Dominic, Thomas Jr.,
nieces; Yvonne, Maria,
great-niece Ava. He is
proceeded in death by his
mother Angela "Angie"
Montoya, grandson
Joshua Isaiah Soto, and
dog Sancho.
He lived life on the open road riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle across the country. If you asked him "what time is it?" he would respond "Time to
ride"! He was a man full of life and love. He was a
handy man and
could fix any-
thing. Monty
loved dancing,
fishing, going
to concerts, and
motorcycle
rallies. He was
very adventur-
ous, he enjoyed
sky diving, riding
roller coasters,
and traveling the
world.
Monty's Celebration of
Life will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Glorybound
Ministries, 11913 Menaul
Blvd NE 87112. At 11:00
a.m. we will travel to
Sandia Memory Gardens, 9500 San Pedro Dr NE
87113 at 12:00 p.m. we will travel back to Glorybound Ministries for the reception.
He was very big on giving back to his community and to veterans. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for
donations of new full-size
comforters/blankets or
monetary donations to the Veteran's Integration
Centers of New Mexico
visit NMVIC.ORG or call
505-296-0800. VIC is a
non-profit organization
that provides free services to veteran families. To view obituary visit
www.affordablecremationabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020