Deciderio R. Montoya (1959 - 2019)
Service Information
Affordable Cremation and Burial - Albuquerque
621 Columbia Drive SE
Albuquerque, NM
87106
(505)-262-1456
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Glorybound Ministries
11913 Menaul Blvd NE
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Sandia Memory Gardens
9500 San Pedro Dr NE
Obituary
Deciderio Richard Montoya



Deciderio

Richard Montoya "MONTY" age

60 from Albu-

querque, NM.

Born April

26, 1959 and

passed away on

December 27,

2019.

Monty graduated from Del

Norte High

School in 1977

and shortly

after enlisted in the

United States Navy. He is

survived by his father

Deciderio "Lelo" Montoya, daughter Katrina Soto, son Deci Montoya and wife

Brittney, sister Sandra and husband Stephen, brother

Thomas and wife

Anita, and sister Anita

and husband George

Maldonado, two grandchildren Nivana and Atlantis, nephews; Matthew,

Dominic, Thomas Jr.,

nieces; Yvonne, Maria,

great-niece Ava. He is

proceeded in death by his

mother Angela "Angie"

Montoya, grandson

Joshua Isaiah Soto, and

dog Sancho.

He lived life on the open road riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle across the country. If you asked him "what time is it?" he would respond "Time to

ride"! He was a man full of life and love. He was a

handy man and

could fix any-

thing. Monty

loved dancing,

fishing, going

to concerts, and

motorcycle

rallies. He was

very adventur-

ous, he enjoyed

sky diving, riding

roller coasters,

and traveling the

world.

Monty's Celebration of

Life will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Glorybound

Ministries, 11913 Menaul

Blvd NE 87112. At 11:00

a.m. we will travel to

Sandia Memory Gardens, 9500 San Pedro Dr NE

87113 at 12:00 p.m. we will travel back to Glorybound Ministries for the reception.

He was very big on giving back to his community and to veterans. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for

donations of new full-size

comforters/blankets or

monetary donations to the Veteran's Integration

Centers of New Mexico

visit NMVIC.ORG or call

505-296-0800. VIC is a

non-profit organization

that provides free services to veteran families. To view obituary visit

www.affordablecremationabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
