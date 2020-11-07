1/1
Dedric Luecke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dedric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dedric Gilbert Luecke



Our beloved son Dedric G."Billy" Luecke, age 18, passed away from us Sat. October 24, 2020. He was born in

Albuquerque at home on Febuary 21, 2002.

He was a self taught artist and a complete genius with a pencil and sketchpad. He was also known for

his talented freestyle sessions.

He is survived by his sisters; Ruby, Ivy and Olivia, Mother Mary, Father Alaric, stepbrother Richie and his mom Jen, grandfather Walt, grandmothers Debbie and Becky, great-grandmother Berniece and many other

uncles aunts and cousins.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved