Dedric Gilbert Luecke
Our beloved son Dedric G."Billy" Luecke, age 18, passed away from us Sat. October 24, 2020. He was born in
Albuquerque at home on Febuary 21, 2002.
He was a self taught artist and a complete genius with a pencil and sketchpad. He was also known for
his talented freestyle sessions.
He is survived by his sisters; Ruby, Ivy and Olivia, Mother Mary, Father Alaric, stepbrother Richie and his mom Jen, grandfather Walt, grandmothers Debbie and Becky, great-grandmother Berniece and many other
uncles aunts and cousins.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.