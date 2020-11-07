Dedric Gilbert Luecke







Our beloved son Dedric G."Billy" Luecke, age 18, passed away from us Sat. October 24, 2020. He was born in



Albuquerque at home on Febuary 21, 2002.



He was a self taught artist and a complete genius with a pencil and sketchpad. He was also known for



his talented freestyle sessions.



He is survived by his sisters; Ruby, Ivy and Olivia, Mother Mary, Father Alaric, stepbrother Richie and his mom Jen, grandfather Walt, grandmothers Debbie and Becky, great-grandmother Berniece and many other



uncles aunts and cousins.



He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.





