Dee DapsonDee Dapson, 85, of Albuquerque, joined our Lord in Heaven on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Lee; a sister, Debra Poirier; her five children: Debbie Jones and husband Michael, Pamela Zimmer and husband Scott, Steven Dapson and wife Deborah, James Dapson and wife Angela, and Robert Dapson and wife Kim. She was also a loving grandmother and great-grandmother to 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, James and Gwendolyn Byers; her brothers, James and Robert Byers; and her grandson, Timothy Zimmer.In 1960, she met a handsome Air Force lieutenant in Topeka, Kansas, a year later in 1961, she and Lee were married. Dee supported Lee as an Air Force wife for 21 years. She and Lee were involved in the return of American POW's from Vietnam. Being part of returning these heroes home was very important to her. Dee was even able to meet one of these men that she had been praying for. Dee obtained an associate degree after high school to be a licensed practical nurse. Always having a heart to serve others, she later practiced as a private hospice nurse, particularly tending to members of her church.She and Lee have been members of Immanuel Lutheran Church for 46 years. She also enjoyed dancing while teaching and sharing with others. Dee was an Arthur Murray dance instructor with her sister Debra while living in Topeka. Dee even taught one of her favorite pupils, her son Robert, to waltz so that he could have a graceful first dance at his wedding. Most of all, Dee's greatest love was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was dearly loved by Lee and all her children, will be greatly missed and not soon forgotten.As a proud Air Force wife, Dee will be laid to rest privately at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Dee at