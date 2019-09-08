|
Dee M. Turner
Dee M. Turner, born June 22, 1948, and a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM, died Sunday, September 1, 2019, following several years of chronic health issues.
She is survived by her husband of forty-four years, Philip W. Turner of Albuquerque; sons Russell E. Turner of Albuquerque and Steven M. Ducharme of Austin, TX; sister Betty E. Farnham of Albuquerque; brother Thomas D. Morrison and wife Marie of Santa Fe, NM; special nieces Molly Padilla and husband Bryan and Kathryn Morrison of Albuquerque; nephew Bret Morrison and his son Thomas of Farmington, NM; and granddaughters Mirabel and Olivia Ducharme of Austin as well as beloved cousins and extended family members residing in California and Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents Dewitt T. and Helen V. Morrison.
A graduate of Manzano High School and the University of New Mexico and Drake University, Dee taught middle school for several years before switching careers as a vocational rehabilitation specialist. Dee was an avid dog fancier, with an affection for terriers and participated in a number of canine sporting activities. She was a dedicated gardener and will be greatly missed by the nursery owners around town. Her abiding passion was following the antics of the British royal family and consumed books and articles related to the activities of the Queen as well as the various princes and princesses and dukes and duchesses.
Dee has been cremated with interment at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Boulevard, NE in Albuquerque. No services are planned at this time, but a celebration of Dee's life will be held in the near future. French Mortuary, 1111 University Boulevard, NE is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made in Dee's name to Watermelon Mountain Ranch, 3251 Westphalia Boulevard NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 or Sunflower Sanctuary, 25 Clauss Place, Tijeras, NM 87059.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019