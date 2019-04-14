Deedra Anne (Thomas) Hodges
Deedra Anne (Thomas) Hodges, 1961-2019. Deedra's struggles are over. She joins her mother, Bobby Burnett; leaving her husband, Harry; sisters, Denise Thomas and Jamie Deaton; brother, David Thomas in mourning. Deedra tried hard. She was ambitious earning a BA from USAO, Oklahoma and a MA from UNM. She became a manager of a major program at Sprint Communications, but her calling was in Special Education working for Albuquerque Public Schools. She changed student lives at Kennedy and Jimmy Carter Middle Schools. She enjoyed her student's progress and appreciated their parent's pride. She was a caring person, always for others. She is missed.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019