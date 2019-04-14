Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deedra Hodges. View Sign

Deedra Anne (Thomas) Hodges







Deedra Anne (Thomas) Hodges, 1961-2019. Deedra's struggles are over. She joins her mother, Bobby Burnett; leaving her husband, Harry; sisters, Denise Thomas and Jamie Deaton; brother, David Thomas in mourning. Deedra tried hard. She was ambitious earning a BA from USAO, Oklahoma and a MA from UNM. She became a manager of a major program at Sprint Communications, but her calling was in Special Education working for Albuquerque Public Schools. She changed student lives at Kennedy and Jimmy Carter Middle Schools. She enjoyed her student's progress and appreciated their parent's pride. She was a caring person, always for others. She is missed.



Please visit our online guestbook for Deedra at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Deedra Anne (Thomas) HodgesDeedra Anne (Thomas) Hodges, 1961-2019. Deedra's struggles are over. She joins her mother, Bobby Burnett; leaving her husband, Harry; sisters, Denise Thomas and Jamie Deaton; brother, David Thomas in mourning. Deedra tried hard. She was ambitious earning a BA from USAO, Oklahoma and a MA from UNM. She became a manager of a major program at Sprint Communications, but her calling was in Special Education working for Albuquerque Public Schools. She changed student lives at Kennedy and Jimmy Carter Middle Schools. She enjoyed her student's progress and appreciated their parent's pride. She was a caring person, always for others. She is missed.Please visit our online guestbook for Deedra at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close