Deena R. Foust Farwell
Deena R Foust Farwell of Bosque Farms passed on Wednesday November 20th, 2019 after losing her two-year battle with breast cancer at the young age of 59.
She is leaving behind her husband of 39 years Richard D Farwell, their two children; daughter Stacie R Farwell, son Cody R Farwell, daughter-in-law Kailene King Farwell and her granddaughter, her pride and joy, Silver Rose Farwell. Deena, a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and Nana will always be loved, greatly missed and never forgotten.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2019