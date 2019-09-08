Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delbert Paul Jack. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Delbert "Del" Paul Jack was born November 13th, 1945 in Laredo, Texas. He passed away September 2nd, 2019.



Del was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Gloria. He is survived by his loving wife, Joanie Peacock, his children, Renee and Darren Jack, step-children Peter, Kathryn, Kimmi, and Phillip Peacock, and their spouses, for whom his pride glowed. His grandchildren: Ever, Maria, Miles, Chika, Carlo, Rainbow, and America. His three sisters and many nieces and nephews: Janice and husband Jimmy Manley, nephew Jack and wife Hannah Mehlhorn and their children, Micah, Caleb, and Sophia. Sister Gloria and husband, Jeff Riddle and their children, Clayton and wife, Ashley Riddle and their children, Savannah and Kelso, nephews, James Riddle and Andrew Riddle, sister, Barbara Kelso and her children, Kelsey and Colton Krohn. His beloved step-mother, Morgann Jack and his step-father Robert Kelso. And to all of you whom he loved and cherished.



Del will forever be remembered and celebrated in the hearts and lives of each and every person he met. Our families and community cherished him and recognized the goodness he brought everywhere he went. Although we are heart-broken and devastated in losing him, we acknowledge and recognize how much we won in knowing him.



We look to Del as the truest model of kindness, selfless service to others, endless generosity, humor, sage advice, and as a reminder to make time for others, to support each other, love each other, as he did every day for all of the people around him.



We will remember Del most for his dedication and endless love and support of his family and friends, to his Faith, and to the Lobos. Del will be forever remembered for his soft-spoken, long-winded stories, his glowing and dimpled smile, his love for road trips, the California coastline, surf rock, fat tire rides, Chevrolets, and his rare ability to shag soccer balls in Wranglers and cowboy boots.



Del was a well-known Registered Architect. He graduated from UNM's prestigious five-year program of Architecture in 1969. Some of his projects include the Gertrude Zachary Mansion, the iconic Route 66 Diner among many others. He could take any idea and build it into something beautiful: floor plans, complicated elevations, along with mythological dragons, treehouses, and race cars. He always had time for a story, a beer with a friend, and admiring his view of the Sandias. Del made friends on every sideline. There is no memory of an unkind, harsh word by him. Well, except for the referees! In its most metaphorical sense, Del never missed a game.



The world has lost a great legend. As we have heard it said, "They just don't make 'em like that anymore." May we all live our lives in the pursuit of holding up the values that Del stood for and lived by.



A memorial mass will be held at St. Therese Little Flower Church on 4th st. on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00am followed by a celebration of Del's life at the family's home



