Delfido J. Ortiz
Our beloved brother and father "Fefo" passed into eternal life on 09/05/19. He was proceeded in death by his parents Liberato and Josie Ortiz, brothers Filomeno, Johnny Ortiz and sister Irene LaGrange. He is survived by his only daughter Loretta Ortiz and grandsons Brandon and Antonio. Brothers Luberto and Raymond Ortiz sisters Rose whiting Helen Griego and Lydia Chavez. Also by many nieces and nephews and tons of friends and neighbors that loved him dearly.
Memorial services will be held at Direct Services 2919 4th St NW on 09/24/19 10am for viewing with military honors at Santa Fe national Cementary.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019