Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Marie Nebola. View Sign Service Information All Faiths Funeral Home 2929 South Locust Grand Island , NE 68801 (308)-398-2929 Send Flowers Obituary

Delores Marie Nebola







Delores M. Nebola, 94, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Albuquerque.



A private graveside service will be held at Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan, NE. Pastor Hauptmeier will officiate. At a later date a memorial service and celebration of Delores' life will be held in Albuquerque at St. Paul Lutheran Church. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island, NE, is entrusted with arrangements.



Delores was born December 28, 1925 at Leigh, NE, to Frank and Bertha (Schlotzhauer) Nebola. She grew up in Leigh, receiving her education and graduating in 1943. She attended Wayne State College, receiving her degree in teaching. After her schooling she taught fourth and fifth grade at various Nebraska schools before moving to Thermopolis, WY. She was teaching in Thermopolis when a friend suggested she move to sunny Albuquerque in 1955. She found employment with AT&T, first in personnel and later in Engineering. During her 28 years at AT&T, she traveled a lot for the company since her boss wasn't fond of traveling. She retired in 1983.



Delores' faith was an important part of her life and she was a devout member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was an avid book reader and liked crossword search puzzles. She also enjoyed watching college football, MLB baseball and was a Husker fanâ€¦most of the time.



Delores volunteered at the Albuquerque Public Library for 37 years, was on the board of directors for the Telephone Museum of New Mexico for 23 years, and was a member of the AT&T Telephone Pioneers of America.



Those who cherish her memory include her niece and husband, Hope and Terry Lienemann of Doniphan, NE; great nephews, Travis Lienemann of Doniphan, Shawn Lienemann of Kearney and Jared Lienemann of Doniphan; great niece, Amber Ramer of Lincoln and her children, Aurelia and Elias; several cousins and many friends of Albuquerque.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Mavis and Orval Hjorth; and nephews, Brent Hjorth and Mark Hjorth.



Memorials in Delores' name are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 Indian School Rd, NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102; Public Library, 501 Copper NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 or Telephone Museum of New Mexico, PO Box 16174, Albuquerque, NM 87191. Online



remembrances may be left at



Delores Marie NebolaDelores M. Nebola, 94, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Albuquerque.A private graveside service will be held at Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan, NE. Pastor Hauptmeier will officiate. At a later date a memorial service and celebration of Delores' life will be held in Albuquerque at St. Paul Lutheran Church. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island, NE, is entrusted with arrangements.Delores was born December 28, 1925 at Leigh, NE, to Frank and Bertha (Schlotzhauer) Nebola. She grew up in Leigh, receiving her education and graduating in 1943. She attended Wayne State College, receiving her degree in teaching. After her schooling she taught fourth and fifth grade at various Nebraska schools before moving to Thermopolis, WY. She was teaching in Thermopolis when a friend suggested she move to sunny Albuquerque in 1955. She found employment with AT&T, first in personnel and later in Engineering. During her 28 years at AT&T, she traveled a lot for the company since her boss wasn't fond of traveling. She retired in 1983.Delores' faith was an important part of her life and she was a devout member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was an avid book reader and liked crossword search puzzles. She also enjoyed watching college football, MLB baseball and was a Husker fanâ€¦most of the time.Delores volunteered at the Albuquerque Public Library for 37 years, was on the board of directors for the Telephone Museum of New Mexico for 23 years, and was a member of the AT&T Telephone Pioneers of America.Those who cherish her memory include her niece and husband, Hope and Terry Lienemann of Doniphan, NE; great nephews, Travis Lienemann of Doniphan, Shawn Lienemann of Kearney and Jared Lienemann of Doniphan; great niece, Amber Ramer of Lincoln and her children, Aurelia and Elias; several cousins and many friends of Albuquerque.She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Mavis and Orval Hjorth; and nephews, Brent Hjorth and Mark Hjorth.Memorials in Delores' name are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 Indian School Rd, NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102; Public Library, 501 Copper NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 or Telephone Museum of New Mexico, PO Box 16174, Albuquerque, NM 87191. Onlineremembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close