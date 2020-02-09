Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores "Dodo" Molina. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 1100 Coal Ave Se Albuquerque , NM 87106 (505)-842-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Delores "Dodo" Molina







Delores (Dodo) Molina, age 83, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and life-long resident of Albuquerque, passed away on February 5, 2020, into the waiting arms of God and the arms of her beloved husband Ignacio (Jr.) Molina, her mom and dad, Elfego (Largo) and Margaret Gonzalez, her grandparents, Benito and Lydia Marquez Garcia, her sister Lela Baily, and her grandchildren Ava Marie and Meagan Marie. She is survived by her three loving sons, Michael and wife Shirley, Mark, Marty and wife Valerie; her grandchildren, Marcus, Vanessa, Marty Jr., Brianna, Angelo; great-grandchildren, Adrian, Jordan and Ezekial; special cousins, Jennie, Lydia and Charlotte; special niece Leslie Dobbins and son Elfego; and other nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved dearly. Delores was born on January 11, 1937. She graduated from Albuquerque High School and met the love of her life, Ignacio (Jr.), who she married on February 22, 1957 and shared her life with for 52 years. Delores retired from Sandia National Labs, after 33 years of service. She and Jr. enjoyed dancing at Old Eddie's Inferno and the Post 13. She loved Vegas, the casinos and was a number one Yankees Fan. Delores battled cancer and illness for a number of years, and will be remembered as a true fighter. Her strength and faith in God, provided a source of peace and comfort for her, her family and friends. Her family would like to thank Hospice of N.M. and Giving Health Care Nurses: Monica, Myrna, Leanna and Carlene for their compassion and loving care they gave to Delores, and would also like to thank Rev. Jesse and Louisa Bermudez for all their prayers. Services will be held at El Buen Samaritano United Methodist Church, 700 Granite NW (North of Lomas Blvd. on 7th St.) on Tuesday February 11th. Viewing begins at 10:00 a.m. and Church Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Molina, Mark Molina, Marty Molina, Marcus Molina, Brianna Molina, Angelo Molina, Leslie Dobbins and Elfego Dobbins. Honorary Pallbearers will be Vanessa Molina, Marty Molina Jr., Jennie and Dave Hancock, Lydia Gonzalez, Charlotte Chavez, Robert Aragon, Bennie's Beauty Shop Friends and Bingo Partners. All services are under the care and direction of Strong-Thorne Mortuary 1100 Coal Ave. SE 842-8800.



