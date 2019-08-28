Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Perich. View Sign Service Information Steed-Todd Funeral Home 800 E. Manana Blvd Clovis , NM 88101 (575)-763-5541 Rosary 9:30 AM Prince of Peace Catholic Community 12500 Carmel Ave NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Prince of Peace Catholic Community 12500 Carmel Ave NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Steed-Todd Funeral Home 800 E. Manana Blvd Clovis , NM 88101 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Lawn Haven Cemetery Clovis , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Delores Perich







Delores R. Perich of Clovis, NM, beloved mother,



grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt



and friend



passed away



peacefully at her daughter's home in Albuquerque



on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was 86. On October 30, 1932, Delores (Dee) was born in Omaha, NE to Bruce and Olga McGavren. She was the eldest of four daughters.



Dee graduated from Central High School in Omaha NE and went to work for a commission firm at the Omaha Stockyards. It was there that she met her one true love. On September 14, 1957, Dee married Joe Perich in Omaha. Their marriage spanned 38 years, six children, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many wonderful friends and relatives. In addition to Omaha, Joe's work took her to Columbus, OH, Louisville, KY, and finally Clovis, NM where she resided for 45 years. Dee was preceded in death by husband, Joe; daughter, Lisa; and sister, Shirley. She is survived by son, Steve (Debbie); daughters, Julie (Chris), Susan (Jim), Carolyn (Kevin), and Nancy (George); grandchildren, Ben, Stephanie, JD, Adam, Nicholas, Heather, Zachary, Madeleine, Frances and Elliott; and great-grandson, Alex. She is also survived by sisters, Rita Safranek and Mary Johnson of Omaha, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Family was very important to Dee. She had a special relationship with each of her children and grandchildren, creating memories that they will always treasure. She loved to sit down in the evening and play board games with them, and she always had time to listen to them tell her about 'what happened that day' as she was making dinner or sitting on the back porch.



Dee loved to travel. She and Joe would



pack all six



children in the



car and take off on adventures to Omaha, Disney-



land, the Tetons,



Colorado Lakes,



and fishing trips to Minnesota. She later traveled



with family to



more faraway



destinations, such as Italy, Canada, and Russia. She enjoyed simple things on a daily basisâ€¦.'competing' on Jeopardy, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, visiting with family, friends and neighbors, and watching Dodger games. When Dee turned 65 years old, she said the best birthday present ever would be to go to Las Vegas with her children -- and so began a tradition which continued for 21 years! Every year through October 2018, a year which saw children and grandchildren raising a toast to her in Las Vegas on her 86th birthday.







Mom - you were always



there - to be a friend, a



Mom, and to show us you care. To all of us, you are #1 - we love you and thank you for all that you have done.







Rosary will be recited Thursday, August 29, 2019, 9:30 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m., both at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 12500 Carmel Ave NE, Albuquerque.



Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, 9:00 â€" 10:30 a.m., at Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E. Manana Blvd., Clovis, NM. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Lawn Haven Cemetery in Clovis.



Please visit our online guestbook for Dee at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



