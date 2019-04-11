Delphine Marie John-Welch
Delphine Marie John-Welch, age 96, passed away
Sunday, April 7, 2019. She will be dearly missed.
Rosary will be recited on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. with a Catholic Funeral Service to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum Chapel, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 11, 2019