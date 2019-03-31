Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Demetrius Joseph Yackanich Jr.

Demetrius Joseph Yackanich Jr., 92, of Tijeras, NM passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born Friday, June 11, 1926, in Cleveland, OH, son of the late Reverend Demetrius Joseph Yackanich Sr. and Pauline Yackanich. He was predeceased by his wife, Yukie Patricia; and is survived by his two sons, Gabriel and his wife, Susan and Demetrius and his wife, Rita; daughter, Karen Takai; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Prior to his retirement, he was the Director of the Medical Laboratory at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Staten Island, NY. Demetrius also proudly served his country for twenty-five years, retiring as a Sergeant First Class in the United States Army. His numerous tours of duty took him and his family to many locations across the United States and Japan. He was a long time, and well-loved parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Byzantine Catholic Church, 1837 Alvarado Dr NE, where a Rosary will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, 9:00 a.m., followed by the Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. The Funeral Service will be celebrated by Father Artur Bubnevych and concelebrated with Demetrius' brother, the Very Reverend Eugene P. Yackanich. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Westwind Assisted Living, 6600 Los Volcanes Road NW, Albuquerque NM, 87121 or to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1837 Alvarado Drive NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Please visit our online guestbook for Demetrius at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
