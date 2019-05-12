Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise Harriet Porter. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel 309 Garfield St. Socorro , NM 87801 (575)-835-1530 Send Flowers Obituary

Denise Harriet Porter



December 20, 1953 â€"



May 8, 2019







Denise Porter,



age 65, passed



away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on



December 20,



1953 to Alfred



E. and Marianne (Harriet) Porter. From the time she was a young child, Denise read voraciously, loved learning, and loved animals. Much of her childhood she participated in 4-H, raising several Grand Champion lambs. She was a Girl Scout for many years and was active in San Miguel Catholic Church, where she taught catechism classes during her high school years. She was nominated for New Mexico Girls State and was chosen to attend Girls Nation in Washington, DC in her junior year of high school. Throughout her life, Denise loved cooking, visiting, and laughing with family and friends. Denise was Valedictorian of her class at Socorro High School (Socorro, NM) in 1972, earned a Bachelor's of Science degree at UNM (where she also attended medical school for a year), a Master's degree in Psychology at University of Arkansas, and a Doctorate degree in Veterinary Medicine (DVM) at Ohio State University. After graduating with her DVM degree, Denise owned and operated a veterinary clinic in Columbus, Ohio for more than 20 years. Denise was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Porter. Denise is survived by her mother, Marianne Porter; her daughter,



Rebecca Kemper (and husband,



Ben Larrimer);



her grandchil-



dren William and Charles



Larrimer; her



brother, Al



Porter Jr, sister-in-law Cherri Porter, and their children Chelsea Porter Moss (and husband, Brandon Moss), Michel (and wife Vivian), and Kyle Porter; her brother Randy Porter and his daughters McKenna Porter, and Maddux Porter, and their mother Tracee; grandnephews Hudson and Winston Moss; her maternal aunt and godmother, Alice Duquet; her paternal uncle, LB Porter; and many cousins. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday,



May 15, 2019 at 8:30 AM, followed by a Mass at 9:00 am with Fr. John Anasiudu presiding at the San Miguel Catholic Church in Socorro, New Mexico. Pallbearers will be Maddux Grace Porter, Kimberly Burdette Caldwell, Deborah Caldwell, and Valerie Kimble. Following the burial, a reception will be held at 11:30 am at the Bodega Ball Room 606 N. California St. Socorro, NM 87801. In lieu of flowers,



donations may be given to



the San Miguel Catholic Church 403 El Camino Real, Socorro, NM 87801 or to Animal Protective Association of Socorro (APAS) www.socorroapas.org. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com







Daniels Family Funeral



Services 309 Garfield St



Socorro, NM 87801



575-835-1530



Denise Harriet PorterDecember 20, 1953 â€"May 8, 2019Denise Porter,age 65, passedaway on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico onDecember 20,1953 to AlfredE. and Marianne (Harriet) Porter. From the time she was a young child, Denise read voraciously, loved learning, and loved animals. Much of her childhood she participated in 4-H, raising several Grand Champion lambs. She was a Girl Scout for many years and was active in San Miguel Catholic Church, where she taught catechism classes during her high school years. She was nominated for New Mexico Girls State and was chosen to attend Girls Nation in Washington, DC in her junior year of high school. Throughout her life, Denise loved cooking, visiting, and laughing with family and friends. Denise was Valedictorian of her class at Socorro High School (Socorro, NM) in 1972, earned a Bachelor's of Science degree at UNM (where she also attended medical school for a year), a Master's degree in Psychology at University of Arkansas, and a Doctorate degree in Veterinary Medicine (DVM) at Ohio State University. After graduating with her DVM degree, Denise owned and operated a veterinary clinic in Columbus, Ohio for more than 20 years. Denise was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Porter. Denise is survived by her mother, Marianne Porter; her daughter,Rebecca Kemper (and husband,Ben Larrimer);her grandchil-dren William and CharlesLarrimer; herbrother, AlPorter Jr, sister-in-law Cherri Porter, and their children Chelsea Porter Moss (and husband, Brandon Moss), Michel (and wife Vivian), and Kyle Porter; her brother Randy Porter and his daughters McKenna Porter, and Maddux Porter, and their mother Tracee; grandnephews Hudson and Winston Moss; her maternal aunt and godmother, Alice Duquet; her paternal uncle, LB Porter; and many cousins. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday,May 15, 2019 at 8:30 AM, followed by a Mass at 9:00 am with Fr. John Anasiudu presiding at the San Miguel Catholic Church in Socorro, New Mexico. Pallbearers will be Maddux Grace Porter, Kimberly Burdette Caldwell, Deborah Caldwell, and Valerie Kimble. Following the burial, a reception will be held at 11:30 am at the Bodega Ball Room 606 N. California St. Socorro, NM 87801. In lieu of flowers,donations may be given tothe San Miguel Catholic Church 403 El Camino Real, Socorro, NM 87801 or to Animal Protective Association of Socorro (APAS) www.socorroapas.org. To view information or leave a condolence, please visitDaniels Family FuneralServices 309 Garfield StSocorro, NM 87801575-835-1530 Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close