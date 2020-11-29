Dennis Blake Jr.Dennis Blake Jr., age 57 of Albuquerque, NM, formerly of Cottage Grove, passed away November 27, 2020.He is survived by his parents Dennis Sr. and Karen; siblings Rebecca (Jeff) Kelleher, Dean Blake and David (Lisa) Blake; nieces and nephews, Cameron, Matthew, Kieran, Danielle, Allison and Braeden; uncle Richard Storck; aunt Judy (Frank) Moore as well as numerous cousins and friends. He was also a proud "cat dad" to Jeffrey, Marie, Charlie and many other lucky cats.Den earned his way through college by tutoring math students and graduated with a teaching degree in mathematics. In college, he participated in ROTC. After graduation, Den moved to Arizona where he taught high school math. Then he earned his paper engineering degree and worked in Oklahoma City. He moved to Albuquerque where he was a server in fine dining establishments including the Prairie Star Restaurant and Wine Bar.Den was a passionate, brilliant, and intuitive musician and played all around town. He was a music aficionado and an audiophile with a quick wit. He was a good friend to many as was evidenced by all the love and care he received throughout his cancer journey. He will be dearly missed.Private services will be planned at a later date. Memorials preferred to Animal Humane Society in Albuquerque, NM and Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, MN.