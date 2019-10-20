Dennis J. Knight

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis J. Knight.
Service Information
Riverside Funeral Home of Los Lunas - Los Lunas
820 Main St. NE
Los Lunas, NM
87031
(150)-556-51700
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dennis Johnathan Ben Knight





The family of Dennis Johnathan Ben Knight would like to thank the many people who expressed their condolences with cards and flowers, by bringing food, those who stopped in for a visit, and those who traveled long distances to attend Dennis's Memorial after he passed away from injuries he received in an automobile accident in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

A special "Thank You" goes out to Southern Blvd. Auto Repair in Rio Rancho, Abeyta's Shades of Tint in Los Chavez, NM, Sopa's Authentic New Mexico and American Food in Bosque Farms, Calvary New Harvest in Los Lunas, Chris Trujillo and family, Adrian Montoya and family, and the Riverside Funeral Home in Los Lunas for their assistance, kindness and heartfelt consideration during our bereavement.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.