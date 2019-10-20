Dennis Johnathan Ben Knight
The family of Dennis Johnathan Ben Knight would like to thank the many people who expressed their condolences with cards and flowers, by bringing food, those who stopped in for a visit, and those who traveled long distances to attend Dennis's Memorial after he passed away from injuries he received in an automobile accident in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
A special "Thank You" goes out to Southern Blvd. Auto Repair in Rio Rancho, Abeyta's Shades of Tint in Los Chavez, NM, Sopa's Authentic New Mexico and American Food in Bosque Farms, Calvary New Harvest in Los Lunas, Chris Trujillo and family, Adrian Montoya and family, and the Riverside Funeral Home in Los Lunas for their assistance, kindness and heartfelt consideration during our bereavement.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019