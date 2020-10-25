1/1
Derrick Dowler
1970 - 2020
{ "" }
Derrick Dowler



Derrick Dowler, age 49, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Derrick was known for his large stature combined with his kind and compassionate disposition. He could fix anything mechanical and had a zest for business. He was a lifelong entrepreneur.

Derrick is survived by his wife, Michelle Dowler; his beloved children, Luke and Jacy Dowler, his mom, Virginia Dowler; brother, Tim Dowler; and his uncle and aunt, Tom and Melanie Dowler. He is also survived by numerous other relatives including his cousins and nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., FRENCH - Wyoming.

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
