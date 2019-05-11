Derwin "Butch" Hamilton
Derwin Leroy,
"Butch" Hamil-
ton, 3/22/1938 â€"
4/17/2019
Derwin "Butch"
Hamilton, 81, was born in Brainard, Minnesota to William Hamilton,
and Violet Somerville. His school years were spent in Durango Colorado. He served four pride filled years as a marine serving with distinction in Viet Nam.
Butch's career spanned many fields, from
Bernalillo County Deputy, to Federal Mine Inspector, and in his later years as an advocate for veterans.
With his lifelong friend, Frank Montantti, they
worked the mines in Silverton, Colorado. They didn't find much silver, but their stories are solid gold! His greatest joy was found outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisher-
man, and adventurer. Butch will be remembered for his quick
sense of humor, his outrageous
stories, his wonderful writing
and his limitless advice on how to catch fish. As he often said, "Fish tremble when
they hear my name!"
Butch was preceded in death by his longtime partner Vicki Norwood and brother Dennis Hamilton.
He is survived by daughter, Jade Bickmore, and husband Jerry, son Troy Hamilton, and wife Gloria, sister Anne "Dolly" Hamilton and husband Harold Stone, and brother Bill Hamilton, and partner Linda Miller. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Michael, Erik, Bryona, and Parker.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019