Derwin "Butch" Hamilton







Derwin Leroy,



"Butch" Hamil-



ton, 3/22/1938 â€"



4/17/2019



Derwin "Butch"



Hamilton, 81, was born in Brainard, Minnesota to William Hamilton,



and Violet Somerville. His school years were spent in Durango Colorado. He served four pride filled years as a marine serving with distinction in Viet Nam.



Butch's career spanned many fields, from



Bernalillo County Deputy, to Federal Mine Inspector, and in his later years as an advocate for veterans.



With his lifelong friend, Frank Montantti, they



worked the mines in Silverton, Colorado. They didn't find much silver, but their stories are solid gold! His greatest joy was found outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisher-



man, and adventurer. Butch will be remembered for his quick



sense of humor, his outrageous



stories, his wonderful writing



and his limitless advice on how to catch fish. As he often said, "Fish tremble when



they hear my name!"



Butch was preceded in death by his longtime partner Vicki Norwood and brother Dennis Hamilton.



He is survived by daughter, Jade Bickmore, and husband Jerry, son Troy Hamilton, and wife Gloria, sister Anne "Dolly" Hamilton and husband Harold Stone, and brother Bill Hamilton, and partner Linda Miller. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Michael, Erik, Bryona, and Parker.



