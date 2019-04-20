Detlef Z.H. Phillips
Detlef Z.H. Phillips, 70, of Albuquerque, passed away April 16th, 2019. Detlef was a long time resident of Albuquerque. He served in the US Army during the
Vietnam War, earned a Master's Degree in Vocational Adult Education and in Industrial Arts from the University of New Mexico. Detlef was the woods and metals instructor at Sandia High School for many years.
He is survived by his mother; Margot Phillips, brother; Roland Phillips, sister; Sharon Phillips and brother-in-law; Paul Zamora. At Detlef's request there will be no memorial service.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019