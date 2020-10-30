Devera "Jan" Sneed
Devera "Jan" Sneed, 65, of Polson, Montana passed peacefully at 9AM on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in her home from natural causes with her daughter by her side. Born August 3, 1955, in Atlanta, Georgia, she was the only daughter of DK "Chunky" Henderson and Charlene Henderson. She is survived by her two children - Charles and Melissa. She touched many lives and always strove to always be kind because "that little bit of light may be the only thing that helps someone out of the dark."
No public services will be held. Donations may be made in her name to any of the following:
Opportunity Resources - www.orimt.org
SafeHARBOR - www.safeharbormt.org
Life Savers Animal Rescue - www.lsar.org/