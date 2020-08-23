DeWayne Keith Gonzales







DeWayne Keith Gonzales, Feb 12, 1958 - Aug 17, 2020. Son of Frank and Josephine Gonzales. DeWayne is the eldest of six boys Garry, Patrick, Jaime, Carlos and Alfie; two step-sisters Beatrice and Janice. After graduating West Mesa HS he married Irene Chavez who had two boys Carlos and David, they had together Daddy's priceless jewel Crystal. DeWayne who was a soft spoken man, inspired his younger brothers with his love of music and was always decked out in the hippest threads. His love of life was his grandchildren and grew exponentially with Carol Garcia in later life. Grandpa always knew how to rock'n'roll and have fun with colors as he had the heart of an Artist. He worked for GE until his retirement.



He is survived by his ex-wife Irene Chavez, their daughter Crystal her husband Louie and grandchildren Santiago, Elijah and Deandra. His step-son Carlos his wife Antoinette and their children Jude, Jade and Jonah. His brothers Jaime and Alfie.



A Memorial Service will be held at San Martin de Porres, 8301 Camino San Martin on August 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. social distancing and a mask is required. Due to Coronavirus, those who can't be present can send their condolences to The Montoyas at 505-506-4304. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Cemetery along with his parents and brother Garry. He will be missed, but always remembered.W





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store