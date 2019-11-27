Deweese Hargrove (Rebecca)
Deweese Hargrove (Rebecca), 78, went to be with our Lord peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She departed this earth leaving behind a devoted husband,
loving daughter, sons, and grandchildren. She was born and raised in Tennessee where she met and married her future husband in which they spent over 60 years
together. She is very loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 27, 2019