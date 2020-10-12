Diana Atencio







Diana Atencio, age 61, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, October 5, 2020 after several years of battling with dementia. She was a loving mother, grandmother, partner and friend.



Diana will forever be remembered as the life of the party. She was a true angel on Earth who was always devoted to doing for others. She spent many years in daycare service loving each child as if they were her own. She was selfless at all times and was a very proud mother and grandmother. She had a positive attitude about life and a wonderful sense of humor, joking around with her family all the way up to her last precious moments. Diana's love and kindness will live on in all the lives she touched.



Her family wishes her loved ones and friends to know that she is no longer fighting and is now resting in peace. Many thanks go out to everyone for their kindness and prayers. Diana will forever be missed.



Diana is survived by her son Rex Osborne and his wife Candice, and three grand-children; Fabian, Lauren, Abby, and her loving partner of more than 30 years, Anthony Atencio.



The family will be celebrating her life in a private ceremony.





