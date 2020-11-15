Diana Hunter
Diana Howell Hunter, 74, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Diana was born Thursday, February 21, 1946 to Eli and Elizabeth Howell in Atlanta, Georgia. After graduating from Camp Hill High School, she attended St. Margaret's Hospital School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse. She graduated from Texas Bible Institute in San Antonio, Texas and earned a BA degree in counseling.
In 1968 she met David Hunter at Pensacola Baptist Hospital, and they wed in 1969. Diana was a loving mother to her three children, John, Pamela, and David.
During Diana's service to the United States Air Force as a military spouse, she provided valuable service assistance to the Department of Defense Schools and family services programs at military installations throughout the United States, Republic of the Philippines, and Okinawa, Japan. She was a guest instructor for the Okinawa Language Institute, Okinawa, Prefecture, Okinawa, Japan, in basic medical terminology for the nursing staff.
Diana is predeceased by her parents, Eli and Elizabeth Howell. She is survived by her husband David Hunter; and her children, John (Emily) Hunter, Pamela (Anthony) Russo, David (Germaine) Hunter; and her grandchildren, Micah and Hope.
A private service was held Monday, November 9, 2020 at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery will be on Monday, November 16, 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Diana's memory to Presbyterian Hospice, 8100 Constitution Pl. NE, Suite 400, Albuquerque NM 87110, 505.559.1000, phs.org
