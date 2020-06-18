Diana MalottDiana Malott left this imperfect world on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born to Max and Becky Goldenberg in Bronx, N.Y. on Wednesday, May 18, 1927. Raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., she graduated Samuel Tilden HS and worked as a bookkeeper. In 1948, she met Irv Malott, another Tilden HS grad, who told her on their first date that they would marry; and they did on Saturday, December 4, 1948. Diana and Irving lived in Nassau County, NY, for many years, had two sons, and were engaged in several restaurant businesses throughout the area. In 1975, Irv finally talked her into moving to Albuquerque where they established Fat Humphrey's Hero Palace. It quickly became a local favorite and is still fondly remembered by many in the 505. They left the business in 1995. She was an animal lover who adopted a number of strays over the years and loved "Flip" her rescue cat until he passed when she was 90. Diana was active in the Temple Albert community and took great joy from the time she spent with her grandchildren. After Irv died in 2006, Diana got involved in an investment club and developed a circle of friends who joined in board games and book discussions. A victim of Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension, she was very active in supporting others and defied her disease until the end. She lived independently in her home until April 2020, when an injury forced her into hospice care and ultimately caused her demise. She was a staunch Liberal who believed that everyone was the same, regardless of color, orientation, or gender and that everyone deserved the same opportunities. Diana was deeply troubled by the social and political devolution of the last few years but was hopeful change was coming. In addition to her sister, Helene and her husband Jerry of Goodyear, AZ, Diana is survived by her sons and their wives, Alan and Linda and Bruce and Marla, as well as her grandchildren, Brian and his wife Brittany, Daniel, Lauren and Jillien and her niece Joyce and nephews Jeff, Barry, Stuart and Richard. Services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at FRENCH- University before interment at Fairview Memorial Due to limited seating we request you to attend the live streaming of the funeral that will be available on the FRENCH website. In lieu of flowers, Diana would prefer a donation to the Animal Humane Association or UNM Pulmonary Medicine (Lung Clinic). Please visit our online guestbook for Diana at