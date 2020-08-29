Diana Perea















Diana Perea, 39, gained her wings August 22, 2020 at UNM Hospital after a short illness. She was born August 26, 1980 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Tony Perea and Cheryle Clark. Diana received a certificate in Biblical Counseling from Calvary Church. Diana was a philanthropist. She shined her light upon everyone. Her heart was full of care and love. She never met a stranger and helped anyone in need.



Ms. Perea is survived by her mother, Cheryle Clark, son, Israel Vasquez and Partner, Savanna Ornelas, Granddaughter Paislee Ornelas-Vasquez, nephew, Erwin Lewis, brothers Adam Lewis and Partner, Blanca Faris. Matthew Perea and Wife Cynthia Perea, and Christopher Perea, Grandmother, Lydia Clark, significant other,Cesar Acosta and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Diana was preceded in death by her father, Tony Perea, Grandfather Adan Clark, Grandparents Antonio and Juanita Perea, Aunt Carmen Perea.



A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2 PM at Victory Outreach, 435 Jefferson St SE, Albuquerque, NM. Interment of Ashes Ceremony will be held in Las Cruces, NM at a later date.





