1/1
Diana Perea
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana Perea







Diana Perea, 39, gained her wings August 22, 2020 at UNM Hospital after a short illness. She was born August 26, 1980 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Tony Perea and Cheryle Clark. Diana received a certificate in Biblical Counseling from Calvary Church. Diana was a philanthropist. She shined her light upon everyone. Her heart was full of care and love. She never met a stranger and helped anyone in need.

Ms. Perea is survived by her mother, Cheryle Clark, son, Israel Vasquez and Partner, Savanna Ornelas, Granddaughter Paislee Ornelas-Vasquez, nephew, Erwin Lewis, brothers Adam Lewis and Partner, Blanca Faris. Matthew Perea and Wife Cynthia Perea, and Christopher Perea, Grandmother, Lydia Clark, significant other,Cesar Acosta and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Diana was preceded in death by her father, Tony Perea, Grandfather Adan Clark, Grandparents Antonio and Juanita Perea, Aunt Carmen Perea.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2 PM at Victory Outreach, 435 Jefferson St SE, Albuquerque, NM. Interment of Ashes Ceremony will be held in Las Cruces, NM at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Victory Outreach
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved