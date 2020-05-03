Diana Ruth Abeyta
Diana Ruth Abeyta, age 70, of Los Lunas, NM went to be with our Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Diane was born on June 26, 1949, to the late pro boxer Pacifico "Chato" and Clara Gonzales. She was a graduate of the Old Albuquerque High School and went onto beauty school, from which she successfully graduated and became a licensed cosmetologist. She had four children and after 30 years of cutting hair, she retired and began working for the VA hospital canteen, where she met her lifetime husband, Leroy Abeyta. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pacifico and Clara Gonzales; sister, Lydia Galvan, and loving grandson, Martin Maestas. Diana is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Leroy Abeyta; sons, Paul Castillo, Sr. (LouAnn), Chris Salazar (Jorge), Leon Salazar; daughter, Elainea Salazar; stepdaughter, Jessica Abeyta; grandchildren, Paul Castillo, Jr. (Mariah), Josh Castillo (Bryanna), Vanessa Triana (Rick), Matthew Anaya, Andres, Antonio and Nathaniel Maestas, Dayton Anaya, Leandra and Elijah Salazar; great-grandchildren, Paul III, Aubrey, Jaylynn, Autumn and Brooklynn; sisters, Gloria Carrillo (Aris), Sylvia Marinich (Michael) and loving niece, Sandra Castellano, as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts throughout New Mexico, Texas, Colorado and Wyoming. Grandma "D" was known for her big heart, loving and caring personality. She was an amazing cook and most known for calling family members on their b-day and singing "Go Shorty Its Your Birthday." She was the best wife, mother, mother-in-law, nana, sister and aunt. Her faith was so strong that she would always bless everyone by making the sign of the cross on their forehead and say "Go with God." Funeral Services are pending at this time and will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Southwest Oncology Department at Presbyterian. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.
