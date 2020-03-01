|
|
Diane Harrington Korff
Diane Harrington Korff, age 86, passed away on February 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Herb Korff; her children, Robert and wife Amy, Donna, Deborah and husband Scott, William and wife Donna; her stepchildren, Karen and husband Richard, Matt and wife Melodee; siblings, Lionel Rael, Eppie Rael, Ophelia Romero, Viola Dominguez; grandchildren, David, Olivia, Kevin, Aryn, Molly, Benjamin, Robin; great-grandchildren, Niko, Bella, Maria, Crew, Avery; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Diane and her siblings were raised on Cochiti Pueblo by their parents, Leopoldo and Sofia Rael. She received a diploma in nursing and worked for the VA Hospital in multiple states until she and her children settled back in Albuquerque, NM. While working at the VA, she and Dr. Webster opened the Gastrointestinal Studies Department, where she excelled, and trained countless doctors over 20 years. She was invited to speak at national conferences and received many awards.
Faith was foremost in her life, even while working and raising a family on her own. She was an active member at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, a Eucharistic Minister for the Homebound, and was a member of the choir.
Rosary will be recited Sunday, March 8, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas, 10500 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112. Mass will be celebrated Monday, March 9, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11401 Indian School Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1900 Mark Ave., Gallup, NM 87301.
Please visit our online guestbook for Diane at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020