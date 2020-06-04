Diane K. Lujan
Diane K. Lujan, age 77, beloved mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born on February 12, 1943 in Denver, CO, to James and Emma Smith. Diane taught in the APS school system for 25-plus years. She loved to read, travel, plant flowers, and her pets. Diane is survived by her husband, Joseph Lujan; daughter, Monique Mosher and her partner, Chris Flores; son, Jim Archuleta and his wife, ChristyAnn; brother, Jim Smith, his wife, Christy Smith; niece, Adrienne Smith; cousin, Robert Capps; and second-cousin, Nick Cappazola; stepdaughters and their husbands, Joan and Rick Rivera and Karen and Joe Gonzalez; stepsons and their wives, James and Leigh Ann Lujan, and Charles and Annette Lujan; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Dani Mosher, Jace Archuleta, Cip Archuleta, Patricia Jenkins, Christina Rivera, Sierra Lujan, Diego Lujan; and one great- granddaughter, Elicia Rivera.
A private family viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at FRENCH-Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org), JDRF (www.jdrf.org), or the Alzheimer's Association New Mexico Chapter (www.alz.org/newmexico). You are also welcome to donate to an animal charity of your choice. Acknowledgements may be sent to jglujan39@msn.com. Please visit our online guestbook for Diane at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.