Diane K. Lujan
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane K. Lujan



Diane K. Lujan, age 77, beloved mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born on February 12, 1943 in Denver, CO, to James and Emma Smith. Diane taught in the APS school system for 25-plus years. She loved to read, travel, plant flowers, and her pets. Diane is survived by her husband, Joseph Lujan; daughter, Monique Mosher and her partner, Chris Flores; son, Jim Archuleta and his wife, ChristyAnn; brother, Jim Smith, his wife, Christy Smith; niece, Adrienne Smith; cousin, Robert Capps; and second-cousin, Nick Cappazola; stepdaughters and their husbands, Joan and Rick Rivera and Karen and Joe Gonzalez; stepsons and their wives, James and Leigh Ann Lujan, and Charles and Annette Lujan; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Dani Mosher, Jace Archuleta, Cip Archuleta, Patricia Jenkins, Christina Rivera, Sierra Lujan, Diego Lujan; and one great- granddaughter, Elicia Rivera.

A private family viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at FRENCH-Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org), JDRF (www.jdrf.org), or the Alzheimer's Association New Mexico Chapter (www.alz.org/newmexico). You are also welcome to donate to an animal charity of your choice. Acknowledgements may be sent to jglujan39@msn.com. Please visit our online guestbook for Diane at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved