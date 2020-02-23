Diane M. Rasmussen
Diane Rasmussen, age 80, a loving and giving mother, grandmother, and a friend to many, passed away peacefully February 2, 2020. Diane's complete obituary can be viewed online at RiversideFunerals.com.
A memorial service will be held on February 28, 2020 at 11:00am at Calvary Chapel, 4001 Osuna, NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. A burial service will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery,7999 Wyoming NE, Albuquerque, NM, followed by a reception at Marriott Pyramid North.
Diane's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Avamere in Rio Rancho, Innovage PACE, and Genesis Brookdale for the loving care you gave to Diane.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable contribution to the .
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020