Diane M. Rasmussen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane M. Rasmussen.
Service Information
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Chapel
4001 Osuna, NE
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
7999 Wyoming NE
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Diane M. Rasmussen



Diane Rasmussen, age 80, a loving and giving mother, grandmother, and a friend to many, passed away peacefully February 2, 2020. Diane's complete obituary can be viewed online at RiversideFunerals.com.

A memorial service will be held on February 28, 2020 at 11:00am at Calvary Chapel, 4001 Osuna, NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. A burial service will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery,7999 Wyoming NE, Albuquerque, NM, followed by a reception at Marriott Pyramid North.

Diane's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Avamere in Rio Rancho, Innovage PACE, and Genesis Brookdale for the loving care you gave to Diane.

In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable contribution to the .
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.