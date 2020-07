Diane TapiaDiane Tapia, 69, beloved mother, sister, and daughter was called to her eternal resting place on Monday, June 27, 2020. She entered this world on Tuesday, February 20, 1951, in Upstate New York. She continued her life here in New Mexico until her passing. A Memorial Service will take place Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 5:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Diane at www.FrenchFunerals.com