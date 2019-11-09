Diann K. Smith
Diann K. Smith passed away on November 3, 2019 at the age of 69. She was a Native of New Mexico and worked as an accountant. She is proceded in death by her parents William and Anne Sell, Husband Frederick Smith, Son Steven Smith, Daughters Robin King and Brandy Smith. She is survived by Daughters Tracy Hoitt (Mike), Anna Green, Rene Piper (Johnny), Son Brent Smith, Son-in-law Phill King, Eight Grand Children and Nine Great Grand Children. Diann had a heart of gold, she was a wonderful person and will be missed dearly. Services will be held at Riverside Memorial 225 San Mateo Blvd, on November 9,2019 at 1:30 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 9, 2019