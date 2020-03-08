Dianne A. Brehmer
Dianne A. Brehmer, age 72 of Albuquerque passed away on Tuesday, 4 February 2020. Dianne was born in Beloit, KS to Dale and Catharyn Brehmer. Her husband Douglas R. Bailey and sister Sandra Brehmer survive Dianne. Her primary love was music. A Celebration of Life service will be held 14 Mar 2020 at 1100 am at the Cathedral of St. John 318 Silver Ave SW, 87102. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: Friends of Cathedral Music St John Albuquerque, NM. Please see the full obituary at: www.legacy.com Cremation is in the care of Neptune Society.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020