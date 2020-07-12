Dick Brown
Dick Brown, 84, of Windsor, Colorado, formerly of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Windsor. He was born November 6, 1935, to W. Ralph and Marguerite (Davis) Brown, in New Castle, Indiana.
His family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, when he was 6 years old. Dick graduated from Highland High School, in 1953. He attended and graduated from UNM (University of New Mexico), with a bachelor's degree in education. Dick was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, while at the university. He later graduated with his master's degree from UNM.
On November 26, 1957 he was married to his high school sweetheart, Peachie Hines, at the First Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque.
Dick worked for Albuquerque Public School for 34 years, retiring from Eisenhower Middle School.
He served on the board of directors of Nusenda Credit Union for 30 years.
Dick loved sports, lettering in baseball in high school and while at the university. He also played senior slow pitch softball. Dick enjoyed camping, travel, and especially time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Peachie; two sons, Randy Brown (Doris) of Windsor and Rusty Brown of Hutto, Texas; two granddaughters, Amanda Brown (Matt) of Denver and Finley Brown of Austin, Texas; a great-granddaughter, Genevieve Brown; a sister-in-law Darlene Maxwell Hines of Albuquerque; a niece a nephew, and a host of friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson's Disease Research, by mailing to Donation Processing, Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014,
Hagerstown, MD 21741-
5014 OR by visiting www.michaeljfox.org
.
Condolences and a
guestbook available at www.stoddardsunset.com
.