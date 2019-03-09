Dick Charles Gerdes
GERDES - Dick died on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at the age of 76. He is survived by his son Jeff Gerdes; his daughter Nicole Gerdes-Martin; son-in-law David Martin and grandkids Sofia and Lucas Gerdes-Martin. He was predeceased years back by his lovely wife Aida Elena Alva-Gerdes. A memorial service will be held at the UNM Alumni Chapel on 03/09/19 at 2:00 p.m. A small burial service will be held on 03/11/19 at Fairview Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019